Seven to Graduate from Will County Adult Redeploy Illinois Program

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is announcing that seven defendants who have committed non-violent crimes over the years will graduate from Will County Adult Redeploy Illinois, an innovative court diversion program that seeks to keep non-violent offenders out of state prisons by providing community-based services.The graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Will County Board Room, 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. The event is open to the public. Defendants from Joliet, Channahon, Plainfield, and Naperville will graduate from the program Wednesday. They pleaded guilty upfront to charges that include theft, identity theft, and possession of a controlled substance to participate in the intensive 18-month program that helps them avoid a prison sentence. Adult Redeploy Illinois strives to change offenders’ criminal behavior through counseling, substance abuse treatment, mental health therapy and job location services. The ultimate goal is to rehabilitate defendants rather than allow them to cycle in and out of the criminal justice system and state prisons at the expense of taxpayers. Will County Adult Redeploy Illinois was established in early 2015. There are currently more than 30 participants in the program.