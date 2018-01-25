Several Big Wins for Joliet Central The Past Two Weekends

Joliet Central High School celebrated several team wins the weekends of January 13th and January 20th.
Weekend of January 13th & 14th
- The Joliet Central Cheer team placed in second at the SPC Conference on January 13th and will compete in Sectionals at Andrew High School on Saturday, January 26th.
- Joliet Central’s Freshmen A, Sophomore, and Varsity girls basketball teams defeated T.F. South High School on January 13th.
- The Joliet Central Wrestling team won 51-25 over Richmond Burton. Jon Garcia (138), Mike Anderson (113), Ke’Andre Wiley (182) all with 3 wins on the day. Another big win, 36-34, for the Joliet Central Wrestling team over Waubonsie Valley. Santos Gonzalez clinched the victory with a fall in the last match at 170.
- The Joliet Central Girls Bowling Team finished in 6th place at the Morris Invitational today shooting 5442.
Weekend of January 20th & 21st
- The Joliet Central Speech Team had finalists in 12 out of 13 events at the SPC Conference Speech Tournament. 19 out of 24 students placed top 5 with 2 tournament champions. Congrats to Alexis Bell, Hanna Hagerty, Stavion Colquitt, Johnna Grim, Emma Goode, Adam Rociles, Elizabeth Hernandez, Tyrea Childs, My’Anna Perdue, Paola Martinez, Melanie Patterson, and Jonathan Perkins for their Top 5 finishes and to Anejha Hines and Kiara Brown for being tournament champions in their events.
- The Joliet Central Varsity and Freshman B Basketball Teams defeated Joliet West during the Joliet Central vs. Joliet West game.
- Congratulations to D. Singh, J. Overcash, M. Rodriguez, H. Binder, J. Ibarra, J. Linehan, DJ Morales, E. Alvarado, Coach Coatney & Coach Crim on their SPC Chess Conference Championship. Their next competition will be on Saturday, January 27th at the Plainfield South High School Sectional.