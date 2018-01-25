Several Big Wins For Joliet West These Last Two Weekends

Joliet West High School celebrated several big wins the weekends of January 13th and January 20th.
Weekend of January 13th & 14th
- The Joliet West Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheer Teams were awarded SPC Conference Champions on January 13th. Additionally, the Joliet West Cheer team placed first at Niles West and Plainfield South on January 14th and will compete at the Sectionals competition on January 27th at Limestone.
- On Saturday January 13th, the Joliet West Speech Team won tournament champion for the second year in a row at the Richards Saturday Morning Smackdown Tournament Held at Harold L. Richards High School – earning 1st place overall out of 24 competing schools. In addition, West’s team had 16 individual student medalists. The team is coached by Head Coach Kristin Blake and Assistant Coaches A.J. Galli and Madison Schlegel.
- Joliet West Boys Bowling advanced to IHSA Sectionals. Congratulations to Julian Ramos, Joey Lizzio, Lucas Pirc, Kyle Siksta, Michael Grether, and Brock Whiteman.
Weekend of January 20th & 21st
- The Joliet West Boys Bowling Team qualified for the IHSA State Bowling Tournament for first time in school history. The team is coached by Coach Reggie Lee & Coach Katie Hunt.
- The Joliet West Speech Team won 1st place team overall with qualifiers in every final round and six individual tournament champion medalists at the SPC Conference Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 held at Minooka High School. Senior Haylee Powers said, “”Earning individual medals is always exciting, but winning tournament champion as a team is the best experience of all.”
- On Saturday January 20th, Ryse Karlovic (1st place on Board 2) and Matt Tibudan (1st place on Board 1 of Joliet West earned all-conference recognition at the SPC Chess Tournament held at Joliet Central High School. The team is coached by Wesley Ringfelt and Michael O’Shea. Their next competition will be on Saturday, January 27th at the Plainfield South High School Sectional.
- Last but not least, the Sophomore and Freshman A Boys Basketball teams defeated Joliet Central High School during the Joliet Central vs. Joliet West basketball game over the weekend.