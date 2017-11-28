Several Families Displaced In Channahon Following Apartment Fire

Multiple families have been displaced as a result of an early Monday morning fire at an apartment complex in Channahon. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 3:11 a.m. at 25454 Blackberry Lane. Fire was venting through the exterior windows of the second story of the multi-resident apartment complex. Residents were able to self evacuate. Within 45 minutes the fire was brought under control. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Joliet. The fire began in the master bedroom of an apartment on the second floor. Cause of the blaze is not known. The building was ruled uninhabitable. The Channahon Fire Chaplain is working with all the families displaced by the fire to find temporary living needs.