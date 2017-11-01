Sex Offender Arrested After Entering Plainfield School

A registered sex offender was arrested by Plainfield Police on Tuesday after being found on the campus of Plainfield East High School. It was on Wednesday, October 25th that 42-year-old Jacob C. Sullivan approached a Plainfield East faculty member in the parking lot and asked for assistance. When the faculty member told Sullivan he was unable to assist him, Sullivan proceeded to walk into the school building. Upon entering the school, Sullivan was met by other faculty members who eventually contacted an ambulance. Sullivan was transported from the scene to a local hospital. After the Plainfield East School Resource Officer was notified of the incident, he learned Sullivan was a registered sexual predator, and therefore, not allowed on school property. Sullivan has been charged with one count of Presence Within a School Zone by a Child Sex Offender. His bond has been set at $100,000.