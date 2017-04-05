Sex Offender Arrested By Romeoville Police For Being Present Near School, Park or Playground

A 28-year-old registered sex offender was arrested on Tuesday night by the Romeoville Police Department after failing to report his change of address. Armando Romero has officially been charged with Failure to Report a Change of Address and a Child Sex Offender Residing Within 500 Feet of a School, Park or Playground. Romero has a conviction of Criminal Sexual Abuse out of Cook County. He was 18-year-old at the time of the offense while his victim was only 14-years-old. Romero’s arrest record shows an address in the 2200 of Parkrose in Crest Hill while the state registry shows an address in the 2000 of Trafalger Drive in Romeoville.