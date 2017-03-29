Sex Offender and Man Arrested After Allegedly Selling Drugs at Braidwood Gas Station

A 35-year-old sex offender was arrested last week after police allegedly caught him and another man selling drugs at a Braidwood gas station. It was just after 4:00pm on March 22nd that James Skinner was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Braidwood Police have stated Skinner and 20-year-old Jesse Tucker were caught with crack and approximately $270 at the time of the arrest. Tucker was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver as well as two other drug related felonies. Skinner, who is on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in December of 2008, was also charged with Violating the Sex Offender Register and Failing to Provide His Current Address to the State. According to the Sex Offender Registry, Skinner is listed as a Sexual Predator as his victim was 13-years-old and he was 25-years-old at the time of the offense.

Pictured: J. Skinner (L); Jesse Tucker (R)