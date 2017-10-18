Sheriff Kelley Says Honor Guard Standing By Casket For Entire Wake

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley tells the Scott Slocum Show that tomorrow’s funeral for Correctional Officer Kevin Brewer was “one he hoped he wouldn’t have to experience” as Sheriff. Kelley says it’s an unfortunate situation when a Will County Deputy Correctional Officer dies in the line of duty. Thursday’s wake will include a formal walk-thru at 1pm with all sworn personnel attending the services to be dressed in Class A uniforms. Honor Guard will be standing guard at the casket during the entire wake for Officer Brewer.

Kelley says Officer Brewer, “was one of the best and if you met him he was very welcoming.”

A 21-gun salute at the cemetery. Brewer is the first Will County Correctional Officer to die while on duty since 1985 and only the 6th in the history of the Sheriff’s Office.

Brewer was 37 years of age. He leaves behind his wife, former Joliet Council Woman Brook Hernandez Brewer and their three young daughters.

The wake will be held Thursday, October 19th from noon to 8pm at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Friday, October 20th at 10am then proceed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Hickory Street for a mass. The procession from the church to Woodlawn Memorial Park will follow.