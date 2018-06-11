Shooting At Child’s Party Injures Seven In Aurora

Seven people were shot in an apparent gang-related shooting early Sunday on Aurora’s Near West Side. The shooting occurred during a child’s birthday party.

Aurora police say that just after midnight, they responded to a home in the 300 block of West Park Avenue and discovered six people suffering from gunshot wounds. A seventh person was driven to an Aurora Hospital by a relative.

Despite the attendees being largely uncooperative, police were able to find out that the shooters arrived on bikes and on foot, fired multiple rounds, and then fled. Police say that the shots were fired by several men dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts. It also appears that someone at the party returned fire.

Five men — all in their twenties — were shot. One is in critical condition. Two women were also shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police.