Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Dead

A shooting in Joliet on Friday has left one man dead and another wounded. It was at 5:18pm Friday near the intersection of Ruby and Center Streets in Joliet that police received reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived they found a 2006 Buick in the middle of the intersection with two men in the vehicle who had been shot. The first man, 47-year-old Howard Blankenship was pronounced deceased at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center a short time later. A second man, who suffered a graze wound to his ear, was also taken to the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.

Will County Coroner’s Office on the Death of Howard Blankenship