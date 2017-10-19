Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured

Joliet Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday morning leaving one man injured. It was just after 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Oneida Street that two men opened fire while passing one another on the road. One of the shooters, a 27-year-old man, was struck in the leg while the other shooter fled the scene. The wounded man was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Officers recovered one of the firearms used in the incident. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.