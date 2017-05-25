Shorewood 7-Eleven Robbed on Tuesday Night

A convenience store in Shorewood was robbed on Tuesday night. It was at the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of Cottage Street just after 9:30pm that a man entered a displayed a handgun to the clerk behind the counter. The suspect fled after taking cash and cigarettes. The subject has been described as a white male in his early 20’s approximately 5’10″tall and weighing 160 pounds. The man was also wearing a black Walter Payton Chicago Bears jersey. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shorewood Police Department.