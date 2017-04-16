Shorewood Christian School Teacher Charged with Felony Grooming

A 51-year-old Crest Hill man and a teacher at a Christian school in Shorewood has been charged with one count of felony Grooming. Lemuel V. Elechicon was arrested and charged on Friday afternoon by the Shorewood Police Department after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a 13-year-old girl. Elechicon is teacher at the Trinity Christian School and has been placed on administrative leave by the school and will remain there until the investigation into the situation is finished. Elechicon’s bond was set in Will County Court at $100,000.