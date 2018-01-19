Shorewood Lions Club Recognizes December Troy Students of the Month

The Shorewood Lions Club recognized Troy Community School District 30-C December Students of the Month at the school district’s January school board meeting.

The Students of the Month are William B. Orenic Intermediate School 6 th graders Thomas Fellows, Nathan Fleischauer, Alexa Palacios and Morgan Pork.

Troy Middle School 7 th and 8 th grade Students of the Month are Miranda Torres, Xavier Long, Logan Meloy, Zachary Pekol, Kendall Rusch, Madison Aharrah, Inis Okogun and Daniel Schalk.

Lions Club President Noelle Viola said the students were selected by an advisory team on the basis of consistent effort, productive citizenship, positive attitude and participation in class.

In addition to certificates from the Shorewood Lions Club, the students received a gift from Crest Hill Lanes, at 905 Theodore Street.

The Shorewood Lions Club helps needy persons in Troy Township who have sight or hearing problem get glasses, hearing aids and other related equipment, including seeing eye dogs. They also help sight- or hearing-impaired children sign up for Camp Lions in the summer. The club meets at the Joliet Elks Lodge the 2 nd Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome.