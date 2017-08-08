Shorewood Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Joliet

A 38-year-old Shorewood man has died after after a motorcycle accident in Joliet in late July. Roger A. Phillips died on Monday afternoon at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. It was on July 30th that Philips was driving a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of O’Neill Street and West Jefferson Street. Victoria L. Martin was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident. Martin has been charged with Felony Driving on a Revoked Licence Causing Reckless Homicide as well as several other traffic citations. This is not the first time that Martin has been in trouble with the law for driving on a suspended license as she was ticketed in May of 2014 for that offense as well as operating an uninsured car. The Joliet Police Department is still investigating the incident.