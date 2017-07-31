Shorewood Man Found Dead In June Identified And Cause Of Death Revealed

The identify and cause of death of a Shorewood man found in the Kipling Estates last month has been released. Twenty-five year old Christopher Shanine was found June 23 in the area of Calloway Drive and Diamond Head Drive in Shorewood. He died from an accidental drug overdose. The Patch reports the cause of death has been classified by the Will County Coroner’s Office as being Fentanyl Intoxication. He died on June 23rd. Shanine has several arrests dating back to 2015 for various offenses including retail theft and driving under the influence.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. The drug is typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery.

Like heroin, morphine, and other opioid drugs, fentanyl works by binding to the body’s opioid receptors, which are found in areas of the brain that control pain and emotions.9 When opioid drugs bind to these receptors, they can drive up dopamine levels in the brain’s reward areas, producing a state of euphoria and relaxation. Fentanyl’s effects resemble those of heroin and include euphoria, drowsiness, nausea, confusion, constipation, sedation, tolerance, addiction, respiratory depression and arrest, unconsciousness, coma, and death according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.