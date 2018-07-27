Shorewood Man gets 24 Years for Drug Induced Homicide

A Shorewood man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for supplying the heroin that caused the overdose death of a young woman. Dwight Musson, 38, was found guilty of Drug Induced Homicide and Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance at the conclusion of his bench tiral. Judge David Carlson handed down the sentence on Friday. He also sentenced Musson to 11 years for the Unlawful Delivery charge. The law requires that this sentence be served concurrently with the Drug Induced Homicide sentence. Musson, who was 34 at the time, had agreed to meet with the victim, who was 18, on June 28, 2013 so they could ingest heroin, according to trial testimony. The defendant lied to police, telling them he and the victim had gone together to purchase the heroin. However, text messages entered into evidence at trial revealed that the defendant already had the heroin in his vehicle when he drove to meet the woman. These text messages proved that Musson was actually the dealer of the dangerous narcotic. After being unable to revive the young woman the following afternoon Musson drove the victim to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. The hospital staff’s efforts to revive her with Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, were unsuccessful. She died four days later. Musson faced a minimum of six years in prison with a maximum of 30-years.