A 23-year-old Shorewood man was killed on Friday night after his vehicle rolled over on Interstate 55. The Will county Coroner’s Office announced that Richard A. Calderon was pronounced deceased at 8:50am on Saturday. It was at 11:13pm ┬ájust one mile north of I-80 that Calderon was ejected from his vehicle when the accident took place. State police have stated that both alcohol and a high rate of speed contributed to the accident.