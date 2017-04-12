Shorewood Mayoral Candidate And Current Trustee Calls WJOL Studios To Clear Up Gas Controversy

Shorewood trustee Barbara “Cookie” Kirkland wanted to make something very clear on the Scott Slocum show this morning regarding an election season mailer showing Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman filling up his personal car with gas at the Village gas depot. Kirkland says she did not send out the postcard during the election campaign. She says all of her materials were marked, “Paid for by Barbara Kirkland’s Campaign.”

Prior to the April 4th election, someone sent a postcard showing Mayor Chapman filling up. The Village gas depot is for public works vehicles. Kirkland says a new policy is being drafted to make it clear as to who can fill up gas at taxpayers expense.

Kirkland ran against Chapman for Mayor of Shorewood and is down by 34 votes. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted on Tuesday April 18th at the Will County Building. Kirkland says there are 100 ballots that could still come in.