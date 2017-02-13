Shorewood Mom Missing

A Shorewood mother of two is missing and her family hopes you can help. Twenty-seven year old Melissa Sue Ronczkowski was last seen at Palos Hospital on December 27th. The mother of two has brown eyes and blond hair, and is 5-foot-3 and 145 pounds.

If you have seen Ronczkowski or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Shorewood police at 815-725-1460 or the Textwich hotline at 562-241-7974. Textwich is a non profit organzation, pooling resources to find missing loved ones. To see a picture of the missing mom, go to our website, WJOL.com