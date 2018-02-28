Shorewood PD Looking For Help in a Hit-and-Run
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 9:24 PM
In a statement on Facebook, the Shorewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a hit-and-run that occurred within the village on February 20th.  The crash happened just after 1:00 pm on the 1100 block of Hamilton Streed, where a dark colored vehilce, possibly an SUV, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.  The vehicle was driven and occupied by at least two males, who were in their teens and early twenties.  A women, who had no relation to the vehicle in question, assisted the victim of the crash into their home before police were contacted and left before officers were on the scene.
If you have any information regarding this crash, including any home video surveillance on Hamilton St or Phelps Lane, you are asked to call Detective James Butcher at 815-725-1460
Report Written By Jeremy Scott

RELATED CONTENT

Plainfield Central Student Arrested After Making School Shooting Threats Joliet Police Investigating Incident at Joliet West High School Indiana Man Arrested in Channahon After Lying to Police Plainfield Student Charged After Social Media Post Minority Contractors Say They Are Left Out of Will County Contracts Bicentennial Park Names Two New Board Members
Comments