Shorewood PD Looking For Help in a Hit-and-Run

In a statement on Facebook, the Shorewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a hit-and-run that occurred within the village on February 20th. The crash happened just after 1:00 pm on the 1100 block of Hamilton Streed, where a dark colored vehilce, possibly an SUV, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The vehicle was driven and occupied by at least two males, who were in their teens and early twenties. A women, who had no relation to the vehicle in question, assisted the victim of the crash into their home before police were contacted and left before officers were on the scene.

If you have any information regarding this crash, including any home video surveillance on Hamilton St or Phelps Lane, you are asked to call Detective James Butcher at 815-725-1460

Report Written By Jeremy Scott