Shorewood Police Arrest Sex Offenders For Allegedly Violating State Registry

A 58-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested by Shorewood police after she allegedly violated the states sex offender registry. Kathleen F. Murphy was arrested on Tuesday and booked in the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Shorewood Police sought Murphy’s arrest after she allegedly failed to properly register her current address with village as is required by law. According to records Murphy is classified as a Sexual Predator as her victim was 14-years-old and she was 49-year-old at the time of the offense. Her bond has been set at $50,000