Shorewood Police Donate to Will County Children’s Advocacy Center

The Shorewood Police Department recently presented the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office with a $3,000 check to benefit the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.The Children’s Advocacy Center was one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Shorewood Police Department Golf Outing held in September at Heritage Bluff Golf Club. When children make an outcry of sexual abuse, they are brought to the center, where trained and compassionate forensic interviewers obtain accurate statements in a neutral, non-suggestive and child-friendly environment. Interviews recorded at the center have been used to successfully prosecute thousands of child predators. In addition, the center’s experienced staff provides children and families with advocacy, counseling and social services that enable the healing process to begin. In 2017 alone, the Children’s Advocacy Center conducted 12 forensic interviews with children and handled 13 service referrals stemming from Shorewood investigations. For information about the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, call (815) 774-4565 or visit on the Web at www.willcountycac.org.