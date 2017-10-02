Shots Fired Outside of Chicago Hope Academy Before Football Game Versus Providence

Players and fans were all directed to lay down on the field and in the bleachers after gunfire rang outside Chicago Hope Academy’s football stadium, during warm up for the varsity game versus Providence Catholic Friday night. Closest to the incident in Altged Park were the Providence cheerleaders. The cheerleading team was in the parking lot during the time of the incident. They were directed to take cover on the bus and subsequently sent home. It took about 20 minutes for the all-clear signal to be given from the Chicago Police Department. No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody at this time. Providence still took the field and went on to win the game 56-14.