Show The Planet A Little Local Love This Earth Day

Help clean the banks of the Des Plaines River in Channahon during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “River Shoreline Cleanup” program on Earth Day, April 22.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has several ways you can show our planet some local love during this year’s national Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22.



Pick up litter, picnic in a preserve, sift through soil, donate a bike or snap a few photos as you pay homage to our home planet. Five free Earth Day activities are scheduled at locations in Channahon, Crete Township, Park Forest, Monee and Plainfield. For more info click here

A Working Bikes representative picks up donated bikes during a 2016 “Recycle Your Bicycle” program at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir in Monee. This year, bikes can be dropped off from April 18-30 at the same location. (Photo by Andrew Bermudez)

Press release, Forest Preserve District of Will County