Show Your Support At A Joliet Parade Honoring Law Enforcement

A parade honoring local law enforcement will take place on Saturday May 13th in Joliet. The Joliet city Center Partnership presents Salute to the Blue Parade and Festival to honor law enforcement. The parade will travel along Chicago Street in downtown Joliet followed by a party at the Joliet Slammers Stadium with food and drinks and live music. The Joliet City Center Partnership has worked closely with Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, the Joliet Police Department and the Slammers to plan this free event.

The Salute to the Blue Festival and Parade will kick of at 1pm and end at 5pm. It’s present by D”Arcy Buick GMC. Police agencies taking part are Joliet, Channahon, Romeoville, Rockdale, Crest Hill, Wilmington as well as Will and Kendall Counties.