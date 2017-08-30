Siblings Of Joliet Township Toddler Found Dead Under Couch Remain In State Custody

The three sibling of a Joliet Township girl that was found dead under a couch in her home in April is still in protective custody. Semaj Crosby was initially reported missing by her mother. After a 30 hour search, the 17-month-old girl’s body was discovered in her home. A Will County judge told the parents at a hearing yesterday that a ruling will be made within nine months on whether their parental rights should be terminated. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is still investigating the case.