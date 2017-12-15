Sign-Up for The Affordable Care Act Ends Tonight

You have until 11 p.m. tonight to sign-up for Obamacare insurance. The deadline for coverage for 2018 is tonight. But only a small percentage of people in Illinois need to sign-up. The Kaiser Family Foundation says 51-percent of people in the state get their health insurance though work. Another almost 40-percent are covered by Medicaid or Medicare. Illinois’ Department of Insurance expects only about 350 thousand people in the state to buy private insurance through the state’s Obamacare’s exchange by tonight’s deadline. For more information you can call the Will County health department at 815-774-6090.