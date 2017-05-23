A Significant Donation To The Will County Children’s Advocacy Center

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow accepted a $10,000 contribution on behalf of the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center from the Leopardo Charitable Foundation.

The Leopardo Charitable Foundation (LCF) was established by Leopardo Companies, Inc., one of the nation’s largest and most respected construction firms. Leopardo is the first company to make a contribution through a new Corporate Partnership Program established by the not-for-profit Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.

State’s Attorney Glasgow, who established the Children’s Advocacy Center in 1995 and chairs its Board of Directors, thanked Leopardo for helping to launch the Corporate Partnership Program with such a generous donation. Leopardo Senior Vice President Leigh McMillen visited the center recently to make the contribution.

“Leopardo’s significant donation to the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center embodies the very definition of corporate responsibility and community service,” State’s Attorney Glasgow said. “This important contribution will enable the Center to continue its critical mission of providing hope, healing, and justice for abused children.”

State’s Attorney Glasgow established the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center as a 501-(c)-3 charitable organization in 1995 to vastly improve investigations into cases involving the sexual abuse of children. Today, when children make outcries of sexual abuse, they are brought to the center, where trained and compassionate forensic interviewers obtain accurate statements in a neutral, non-suggestive and child-friendly environment. Interviews recorded at the Children’s Advocacy Center have been used in the successful prosecution of thousands of child predators over the last two decades.

Pictured: Leopardo Companies, Inc., Senior Vice President Leigh McMillen recently presented Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow with a $10,000 contribution for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center