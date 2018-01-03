Silver Cross Hospital Limits Visitors Due To Flu Activity

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has limited their visiting guidelines due to the flu. On hospital’s website, “Due to the increased incidence of influenza (flu) activity, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) along with the Will County Health Department have issued notification” in order to protect patients, visitors and staff. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit someone in the hospital. Limit 2 visitors per room. They’re also asking visitors that if they have a fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and/or diarrhea to postpone their visit. Click here to read more.