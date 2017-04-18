Silver Cross Hospital Has New CEO

Silver Cross Hospital is pleased to announce Ruth A. Colby has been selected by its Board of Directors to become the hospital’s new President and CEO effective October 1, 2017.

Colby replaces the hospital’s current President and CEO Paul Pawlak who last year announced his intent to retire September 30, 2017. He has served in that capacity for 27 years, making him the longest serving CEO at the hospital. During his tenure, Pawlak has been recognized for overseeing Silver Cross Hospital’s strong period of growth, the opening of a $362 million replacement hospital in 2012, exemplary patient satisfaction and numerous industry awards and national rankings, including receiving the prestigious 100 Top Hospital award for seven consecutive years.

“On behalf of the entire board, I am delighted to make this announcement today,” said Douglas Hutchison Jr., Chairman, Silver Cross Board of Directors.

“Ruth was selected because of her successful leadership track record at Silver Cross in combination with her proven strategic abilities that have been instrumental in effectively positioning the hospital for growth in a fast changing healthcare market.

With the help of an outside consultant, the Board of Directors completed a thorough and deliberate process to identify the next CEO of Silver Cross Hospital. We know that Ruth will preserve and advance our strong ties to our community and with our medical staff,” added Hutchison.

Silver Cross Hospital press release