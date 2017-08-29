Silver Cross Hospital Patients Being Notified of Potential Data Breach

Silver Cross Hospital is in the process of notifying patients of a potential data breach that may have exposed information pertaining to as many as 9,000 people. A statement from the hospital says that the security incident occurred at one of their website management vendors. The data breached may include names, phone numbers, email and street addresses, dates of birth and in some cases social security numbers. Silver Cross will be reaching out with a detailed notice letter to explain what happened and what action is being taken. A toll-free number has also been made available for anyone who has questions pertaining to this incident. That number is 866-236-8208.