Silver Cross Hospital’s Encore Shop Christmas Sale

Getting into the holiday spirit begins next week at the Silver Cross Hospital Encore Resale shop. The shop is holding their Winter Wonderland Christmas sale. The shop is run by volunteers and they take donations of clothing, jewelry, linens and of course Christmas donations throughout the year. Their success has translated to hundreds of items bought for hospital.

That’s LeeAnn Nippert with the Encore Resale shop and says since 1975, the shop has donate 1.58 million dollars back to the hospital. The shop is not located within Silver Cross Hospita but is kitty corner to the emergency room at 710 Cedar Crossing Drive in New Lenox.

The Christmas sale begins October 31st and runs through November 4th.