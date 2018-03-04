Single Vehicle Accident in Wilmington Leaves One Dead
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 4, 2018 @ 1:59 PM

A 23-year-old Peotone man is dead after an accident in Wilmington on Saturday night. Wilmington Police were called to the intersection Route 53 and South 216 just after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving a call of a vehicle that had left the roadway. Upon arriving officers discovered that a car had left the roadway and that the driver, Emery Pearson, had been ejected. Pearson was airlifted to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased. The passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Wilmington man was also transported to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

RELATED CONTENT

Central Michigan University Shooter Graduate of Plainfield Central JTHS 204 Issues Second Statement Regarding Investigation Into Social Post Homer Glen Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography JTHS Issues Statement Regarding Investigation Into Gun on West Campus Joliet Police Seeking Help After ATM Scams Replica Weapon Prompts Lock-Down at Valley View Middle School
Comments