Single Vehicle Accident in Wilmington Leaves One Dead

A 23-year-old Peotone man is dead after an accident in Wilmington on Saturday night. Wilmington Police were called to the intersection Route 53 and South 216 just after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving a call of a vehicle that had left the roadway. Upon arriving officers discovered that a car had left the roadway and that the driver, Emery Pearson, had been ejected. Pearson was airlifted to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased. The passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Wilmington man was also transported to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.