Single Vehicle Crash on I-55 Kills Wilmington Man

A Wilmington man died following a single vehicle crash on Sunday, December 3rd. Illinois State Police say 28-year old Anthony Halko was was driving his Nissan Sentra at a high rate of speed on the ramp from I-55 southbound to North River Road in Wilmington. Will County coroner reporting Halko’s death. Preliminary autopsy indicates Halko died of multiple injuries due to motor vehicle collision.

For unknown reasons, Halko failed to stop at the stop sign located at the top of the ramp. He continued across North River Road where he struck a concrete barrier head-on with his vehicle. Halko was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.