Sister Jean Bobblehead Best Selling Ever

The country has fallen in love with Sister Jean from Loyola. The Rambler’s team chaplin and biggest fan. The limited edition bobblehead of Sister Jean became the best-selling bobblehead in the history of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says in just over 24 hours, Sister Jean bobblehead had been sold to people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. They sold 5-thousand in just over 48 hours. Sklar says it’s the best selling bobblehead they’ve ever offered, quickly surpassing the Clemson Football National Championship Bobblehead. Sixty-three percent of order have come from outside of Illinois, showing just how much the country has fallen in love with Sister Jean. The largest quantity purchased by one person is 30.

The 11-seed Ramblers will take on three-seed Michigan on Saturday in San Antonio at the Alamodome. Loyola is 32-and-5, while the Wolverines are 32-and-7. Game time is 5:09 p.m. on TBS.

To listen to the entire interview, click below. To order click here