Skimming Devices Used On Joliet ATMs

Investigators are searching for several people who were caught on video using skimming devices on ATMs in southwest suburban Joliet. Police say the skimmers were used at banks on West Jefferson Street and on Mall Loop Drive. Authorities released surveillance images showing several people and vehicles believed to be involved with the illegal devices. One vehicle is a white Chrysler Town and Country with a temporary license plate of 340516C. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3029 or call Will County Crimestoppers at 800-323-6734.