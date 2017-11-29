Skooter’s Expects To Be Open This Friday

Skooter’s Roadhouse in Shorewood expects to be open for this Friday night’s concert at 7pm. In a statement on Facebook, Skooter’s says the State Fire Marshal cleared the investigation on Tuesday. Plus the health department cleared the rest of the building as well. The fire was a small electrical fire in the kitchen on Monday but was contained with minimal damage. Skooter’s is closed on Monday’s and there were no injuries. No other areas of Skooter’s were affected according to the Facebook post. They thanked the first responders. To read the entire statement, see below.