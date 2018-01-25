Slocum Calls on Elwood Officials To “Man-Up”

WJOL’s morning show host Scott Slocum wants the Village of Elwood officials to be more transparent. Multiple calls to the Village on behalf of the media have yielded little information on the proposed Northpoint development. The Village Administrator of Elwood reports a Public Hearing for annexation will occur at an upcoming Special Village Board meeting. However, there is no anticipated date for the meeting so residents are left in the dark.

Slocum has issued an open invitation to the Mayor of Elwood to explain his position on the 22-hundred Compass Business Park on the radio at any time.

