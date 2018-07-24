Slocum’s Travel Log From the WJOL Cruise To The Baltics

WJOL World Tour is underway! First stop Iceland to change planes, then a night in Copenhagen (could only handle one).

We board the NCL Breakaway and then off Warnemunde, Germany. A beautiful little seaside village.

I then traveled down to Berlin to see the culture and history from WWII and the Berlin Wall and the German Reichstag where in 1945, the Russian flag flew on top of the building at the end of the war.