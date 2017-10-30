Smash Your Pumpkin & Help The Environment
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 30, 2017 @ 5:00 AM
Smash and recycle Halloween jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkins and help the environment on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Ira Jones Middle School, 15320 Wallin Drive.
 
The Pumpkin Smash will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the event is free.
 
Ira Jones eighth-grader Youanna Ibrahim came up with the idea as a way to teach others about how composting pumpkins rather than throwing them in the trash is better for the environment.
 
Pumpkins or other food scraps rotting in a landfill produce methane gas, which is harmful to the environment, Ibrahim said.
 
When composted pumpkins also release water and nutrients into the ground to make the soil healthy, she added.

Related Content

Kids Shows At Rialto Should Not Be Part of 30 Show...
WJOL’s Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
Union Leaders Mull Endorsement of Billionaire Prit...
Comments