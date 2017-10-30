Smash Your Pumpkin & Help The Environment

Smash and recycle Halloween jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkins and help the environment on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Ira Jones Middle School, 15320 Wallin Drive.

The Pumpkin Smash will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the event is free.

Ira Jones eighth-grader Youanna Ibrahim came up with the idea as a way to teach others about how composting pumpkins rather than throwing them in the trash is better for the environment.

Pumpkins or other food scraps rotting in a landfill produce methane gas, which is harmful to the environment, Ibrahim said.