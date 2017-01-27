Smithsonian Institute’s Traveling Water Ways Exhibit Comes To Channahon For Six Weeks

Channahon is one of 6 Illinois sites to showcase a traveling Smithsonian Institute’s exhibit. The new Water Ways exhibit opens tomorrow Saturday January 28th at the Forest Preserve District’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Facility coordinator Tina Riley says the exhibit is good way for people to learn about how water can be valued and make sure to keep it clean for future generations. The exhibit is free and interactive and will be on display for the next 6 weeks. Four Rivers Education Center is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Picture:Learn all about beavers during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Busy Beneficial Beavers” program on Feb. 10 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo by Kevin Keyes)

