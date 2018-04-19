Smoke Alarms Credited with Helping Plainfield Residents

Working smoke alarms are credited with alerting 8 occupants inside a townhome to an early morning fire allowing them to safely escape. At 3:03 A.M. on Saturday, April 14 the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a 9-1- 1 call for a house fire in the 16700 block of Hazelwood Drive. The fire was extinguished at 4:11 A.M. The fire caused considerable damage to the end unit townhome and the neighboring townhome had some smoke damage. The unit that had the fire is uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The following Fire Departments and Fire Districts assisted with fighting the fire: Lockport, Minooka, Oswego and Troy. Providing station coverage for Plainfield Fire Protection District during the firefighting operation were Bolingbrook, Channahon and Naperville.