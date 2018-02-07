Smoke Issue Caused Evacuation at Joliet Steak House

A smoke issue a Joliet restaurant caused an evacuation on Wednesday. It just before 12:30 p.m. that Joliet Firefighters were called to Al’s Steak House on Jefferson Street after smoke started to roll into the dining room. An investigation showed that a heater on the roof on the restaurant and nearby electrical transformer malfunction led to the smoke incident. Officials have stated that there was no fire. The Joliet Firefighters were on scene for approximately an hour before leaving the scene and the restaurant carried on with business as usual.