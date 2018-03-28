Sneak Peak Of Murals At Old Joliet Prison

The first sign of life at the old Joliet Prison will come from a tree service. Homer Tree Service will be clearing out brush and trees from the site within the next week.

The 20 acres of land on the West side of Collins Street is the first step to help stabilize the old prison and begin to make it safe. The Joliet Historical Museum hopes to one day generate revenue from tours. WJOL had a chance to tour the facility and saw some of the artifact and design within the walls of the prison. Art murals were painted on walls by prisoners.

The prison closed in 2002. It has been part of the downtown landscape since 1858. The walled fortresses of limestone with castle-like roofs and towers sit on 20 acres of land on the west side of Collins Street. On the East Side, the old Women’s Prison will become home to Evil Intentions. The haunted house opening is set for this fall. To see a photo album, go to our website, WJOL.com.

