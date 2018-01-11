Sneak Peak At Public Safety Complex Before Official Dedication

The Will County Public Safety Complex will be officially dedicated on Tuesday January 16th at 11 a.m. Join Will County officials as they cut the ribbon and officially open the new state of the art Public Safety Complex. Featuring the latest technology. The complex is home to to the Sheriff’s office, 911 Dispatch and ETSB offices. The dedication will take place in the main lobby of the Safety Complex at 16911 W. Laraway Road in Joliet.

Will County’s new consolidated 911 Dispatch Center and Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) went live the week of December 20th, bringing together 31 separate communities under one centralized roof to better coordinate and respond to emergencies. The consolidation is one of the first and largest in the state.

The new 911 Dispatch Center and ETSB are located on the first level of the new Public Safety Complex, which is also the home of the new sheriff’s facility. During the planning phase, the county board made sure to allot extra space for growth should the need arise. Construction on the Public Safety Complex finished this month, and the building will be officially unveiled to the public in January.

In addition to housing the 911 Dispatch Center, the Public Safety Complex is one of nine sites housing an entirely new county-wide public safety radio system. The new P25 system uses technology that is interchangeable across agencies, removing the need for costly upgrades when new radios are purchased. The new system also allows different departments to communicate more easily with each other regardless of the brand of radio they use. As part of the new radio system, a new radio tower was also installed at the Public Safety Complex. Having the Dispatch Center along with the ETSB and sheriff’s facility in a single, high-tech building will improve communication and speed up response times.

Construction on the $33 million, 85,000 sq. ft. Public Safety Complex began in October 2016. Some offices began moving into the building as early as September 1, 2017. Now that the Public Safety Complex is complete, the county will start on the construction of a new courthouse in downtown Joliet.