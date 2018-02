Travel conditions may be hazardous this morning as a winter storm hits Chicagoland. The National Weather Service says heavy snow will fall throughout the area during the morning commute. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon. Another five inches of snow could fall today. Hundreds of flights cancelled at O’Hare and Midway airports.

Achools are closed in Will County and throughout the Chicagoland area because of the winter storm.

