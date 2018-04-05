Snow For White Sox Home Opener

Cold start to the day!!!!………..Feels like February!!

Rain and wet snow this afternoon……White Sox will get their game in!

A narrow band or bands of accumulating snow will likely affect portions of northern IL and northwest IN this afternoon and evening. Depending on temperatures and how hard the snow is falling, there could be impacts to the evening commute in some areas. Most locations will likely see little or no accumulating snow, however a narrow swath of heavier snow could lay down a couple inches of wet snow.

Rick DiMiao reporting