Snow Totals From Latest Storm

A slow-moving Alberta Clipper system produced 3-6″ across most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana from the night of Sunday, January 14 through the day of Monday, January 15. Lake effect snow continued into northeast Illinois and far northwest Indiana into Tuesday, January 16. The National Weather Service reports the official snowfall for Chicago through 6 pm on January 15 was 2.8″ as observed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The official snowfall for Rockford through 6 pm on January 16 was 4.4″ observed at Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Other snowfall amounts include 4.1″ at the NWS Chicago in Romeoville and 3.2″.

The highest snowfall totals included 6-7″ over parts of DeKalb, DuPage, and Kane Counties.