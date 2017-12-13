Snow On The Way But Not Much By Monica DeSantis | Dec 13, 2017 @ 5:28 AM Mostly cloudy with Snow likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Less than 1″ possible. Windy and colder tonight, with a low around 15. On Thursday, partly sunny high 27. Related Content Republican Leaders Wary Of Madigan Budget Group Dennis Miller Coming to Rialto Square Theatre New Lenox to Hold Meeting Regarding Incidents on P... Nowell Park Bathhouse Demolition Wrapping Up Arrangements Set for Joliet Firefighter Shawn Carr... Will County Sheriff’s Detectives Hopes Publi...